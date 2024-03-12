Okabena Investment Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TPX traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 184,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $55.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.