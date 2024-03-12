Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Elevance Health by 56.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,802,000 after buying an additional 49,420 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Elevance Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.34. The company had a trading volume of 173,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,897. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $516.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.60.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

