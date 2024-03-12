Okabena Investment Services Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,920,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.6% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 142,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,887. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

