OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $198.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

