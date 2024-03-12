OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in General Mills by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

