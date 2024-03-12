OMG Network (OMG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $74.87 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $175.76 million and approximately $74.87 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00001744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00071644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00018619 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001458 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

