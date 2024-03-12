OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $45.09 Million

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One OmniFlix Network token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniFlix Network has a market capitalization of $45.09 million and approximately $28,391.96 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmniFlix Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About OmniFlix Network

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.1894158 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $39,053.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniFlix Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniFlix Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniFlix Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniFlix Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.