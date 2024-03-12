ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Down to $33.62

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.62, but opened at $29.12. ON shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 9,400,879 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in ON by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 517,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 347,942 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ON by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 554,513 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,754,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ON by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

