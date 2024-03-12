Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

ONCT opened at $9.60 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $28.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,029.17% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 845,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

