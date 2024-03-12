ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,651 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OKE opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

