OPAL Fuels (OPAL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect OPAL Fuels to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

OPAL opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $827.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.51. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 263,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 37,664 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 29,358 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

