OPAL Fuels (OPAL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect OPAL Fuels to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

OPAL opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $827.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.51. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 263,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 37,664 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 29,358 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Earnings History for OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL)

