Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the February 14th total of 407,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Organovo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 73,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Organovo in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ONVO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,700. Organovo has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 182.88% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

