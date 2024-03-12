Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Down 1.0 %

Organovo stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.90. Organovo has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 182.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

Organovo Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organovo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 73,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.