Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Down 1.0 %
Organovo stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.90. Organovo has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 182.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
