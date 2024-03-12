Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells C$432,864.04 in Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total value of C$432,864.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.35. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OR

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.