Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $24.30.
