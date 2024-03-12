Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

