Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.3 %
Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $25.30.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.