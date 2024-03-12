Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $22.66.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
