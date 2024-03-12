Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 281.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,517 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,360. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

