Pantechnicon Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 125,000 Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Pantechnicon Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,000. Nabors Industries comprises about 6.6% of Pantechnicon Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP owned 1.32% of Nabors Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.60.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NBR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,872. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.33. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $141.47.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($2.30). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $737.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.