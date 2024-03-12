Pantechnicon Advisors LLP Sells 33,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pantechnicon Advisors LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand comprises approximately 5.4% of Pantechnicon Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 854,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,011 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,689. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.5 %

IR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.96. 260,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $92.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

