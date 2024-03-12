PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. Benchmark started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
PAR Technology Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 44.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
