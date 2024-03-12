PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. Benchmark started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

NYSE:PAR opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 44.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

