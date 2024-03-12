PFS Partners LLC Acquires 2,064 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 5.2% of PFS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PFS Partners LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 26,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $993.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

