PFS Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFS Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.2% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $517.87. 4,550,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,345. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $520.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $494.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.02. The company has a market cap of $400.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

