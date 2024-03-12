PFS Partners LLC Has $47,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

PFS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,145,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,154,000 after buying an additional 141,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,739,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 221,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after buying an additional 48,923 shares during the period.

FTEC stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.60. The stock had a trading volume of 174,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,783. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $101.54 and a 52 week high of $159.43.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

