PFS Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PFS Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $659,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 158,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7,613.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,528,000 after acquiring an additional 446,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,263. The stock has a market cap of $390.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.03. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

