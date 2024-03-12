Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 1.1 %

ALB traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.