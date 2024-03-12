Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after buying an additional 1,255,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after buying an additional 1,390,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.99. 1,307,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,055. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $622,163.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,236.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $622,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,236.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,367 shares of company stock worth $19,060,542. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

