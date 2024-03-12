Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,169,386 Shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169,386 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Valens Semiconductor were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 346,921.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,776,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,240 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 761,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 634,671 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 1.9 %

VLN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 191,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,444. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $216.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

Valens Semiconductor Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.