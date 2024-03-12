Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 3,560 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.12. The stock had a trading volume of 982,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.76. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.