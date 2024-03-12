Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,451,000. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 467,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 504.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 29,449 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

EWT stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. 3,412,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.13 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

