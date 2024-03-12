Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 65.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,214,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,337,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

