Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47,833 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ ESLT traded down $4.78 on Tuesday, hitting $201.60. The stock had a trading volume of 37,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,731. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $166.35 and a 52-week high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.21 and a 200-day moving average of $204.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on Elbit Systems

About Elbit Systems

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.