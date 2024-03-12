Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $3.27 Million Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

NYSE:BG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.46. 659,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average is $101.87. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

