Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 4.4 %

ADM stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.30. 7,685,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,557,095. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.