Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,377 shares of company stock valued at $93,925,467 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $10.78 on Tuesday, reaching $389.68. 820,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,663. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

