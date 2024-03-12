Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML stock traded up $13.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $976.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $863.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $726.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

