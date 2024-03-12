Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.45. 3,566,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,751. General Electric has a twelve month low of $86.45 and a twelve month high of $175.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

