Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.01. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

