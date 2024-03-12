Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 87,837 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,837 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.10% of Ferguson worth $32,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Ferguson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ferguson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $200.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,910. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.22. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $217.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Read Our Latest Report on FERG

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.