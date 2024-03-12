Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Humana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Humana by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $4,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.88. The stock had a trading volume of 153,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,898. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $334.54 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.