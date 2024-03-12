Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys Shares of 1,501,926 Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,501,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,664,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 2.08% of Scholar Rock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 9,059,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 31,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 47.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 291,156 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after buying an additional 329,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 1,495,618 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In related news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490 over the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 128,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

