Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,713 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $25,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.03. 184,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $73.19.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

