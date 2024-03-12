Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $23.31 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,254,252 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.34% of Exelixis worth $23,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,238,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,025,000 after acquiring an additional 246,605 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 280,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.61. 184,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,408. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

