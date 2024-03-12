Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $23.74 Million Holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,385 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 2.22% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $23,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 125,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,250,000 after purchasing an additional 769,230 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 69,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,463. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $40,656.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,781 shares of company stock valued at $562,860. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

