Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 2.52% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $37,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

MIRM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,497. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $28,572.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,899 shares of company stock worth $248,102. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile



Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

