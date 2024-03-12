Polar Capital Holdings Plc Lowers Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,184,833 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $18,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $1,617,790.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,502,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,729 shares of company stock worth $65,859,369 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.