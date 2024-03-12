Polar Capital Holdings Plc Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,496,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.1 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.12. 131,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

