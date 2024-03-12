Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases 252,000 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $20,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.90. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

