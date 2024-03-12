Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 17,687,133 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,285 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 17,687,133 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,137,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,148,739,000 after buying an additional 4,341,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $958,580,000 after buying an additional 1,300,852 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $708,471,000 after buying an additional 542,996 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its holdings in SEA by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,200,000 after buying an additional 2,999,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,386,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

SEA Stock Performance

SE stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.11. 1,327,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,046,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.38 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.