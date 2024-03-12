Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 495 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

MS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.34. 788,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,927,781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

